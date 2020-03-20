Bring Me The Horizon share footage from the studio as they start work on new album in self isolation

Bring Me The Horizon have shared footage from their studio working on a new album in self isolation.

The band’s videographer Brian Cox gave fans an update on where the band are at in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, in a clip you can watch below.

Opening with Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson’s speech about social distancing earlier this week, Cox who can be seen wearing a medical mask, says: “What’s up guys? I’m just here packing my bags getting ready to head up north.

“The guys have been at home working on ‘BMTH8’ and with the coronavirus spreading, they’ve abandoned the studios and they’ve just been working from home remotely, so I’m gonna stay with them and capture them live and we will bring you regular updates so that you can be involved with the recording process.”

He added: “This is a crazy time and we know there’s a lot of people at home wondering what the hell is going on. We wanted to do something to help us get our minds off all the chaos. Stick with us, we’re in this together and stay safe out there.”

Back in November 2019, the band told NME they may never release another album again after unleashing their acclaimed sixth album ‘Amo‘ in January, with frontman Oli Sykes admitting: “We’re not going to do an album again, maybe ever.”

But he added: “We’re thinking about doing shorter records. I don’t want to say we’re going to do something and not live up to it, but the plan is to release multiple records next year.”

Last month, the band then told the NME that they are now working on a new album and said they recently headed to Amsterdam to begin the early stages of recording.

Sykes added: “The concept and the idea of what we’re thinking is different every day. We thought we might have an idea of where we want to take it, and I think there’s just gonna be a cosmic force that pulls us in different ways, so it’s gonna be unexpected again I think.”