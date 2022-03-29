Bring Me The Horizon tease new collaboration ‘Fallout’ with Masked Wolf

Bring Me The Horizon have teased a new collaboration with Masked Wolf.

The band shared a snippet of the track ‘Fallout’, which is due out this Friday (April 1) on TikTok.

The clip, which you can view below, sees frontman Oli Sykes singing along while the rest of the band jamming in the studio.

Masked Wolf also shared his own separate short clip featuring the track on his Instagram page.

Meanwhile, BMTH recently featured on Machine Gun Kelly‘s new album ‘Mainstream Sellout’ on the track ‘Maybe’, which they also debuted in LA earlier this month.

The track was described as “a sleek chunk of nihilism that combines arena ambition with a curled-lip moodiness” in NME‘s review of the album which received four stars.

The band also recently featured on a Gran Turismo 7 competition alongside Davido and T-Pain with fans being given the chance to race against the artists on the game.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon recently paid tribute to Ukraine during their closing set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 earlier this month. “I guess it’s better being here in a room full of influential people: they need to use their voice every single day until this crisis is over,” Sykes told the audience before the band’s final song ‘Throne’. “If Kyiv does not survive, international peace will not survive.”

BMTH also won the Best Band In The UK supported by Pizza Express award at the ceremony.