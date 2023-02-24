Bring Me The Horizon to release new song “pretty soon”

Bring Me The Horizon‘s Matt Nicholls has said the band are set to release new music “pretty soon.”

The drummer confirmed in a new interview, that BMTH wrote and recorded “a bunch of stuff” during their tour of the US at the end of 2022, and “hopefully” a new single will be arriving in the near future.

The band have been working on new music in a studio built into the back of their tour bus with producer Zakk Cervini (who also produced their last release, 2020’s ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’).

“New songs coming? Yeah,” the drummer told Impericon. “We’re actually working on them at the minute. We’ve got a studio on our bus. We did it in America – we wrote a bunch of stuff, actually, and recorded some stuff in America as well. So hopefully one pretty soon.”

He continued: “As for the basics of a record, we’ve got some good stuff coming along. It took a while. These things are always hard, especially for us, because our band’s quite perfectionist, and we change our mind a lot as well. You’ll write something one day and think it’s wicked, and then you’ll go away and come back to it and you don’t think it’s as good as you thought it was originally.

“It’s coming, just trust us, trust the process. We’ve got some good stuff coming along, and hopefully this tour we’ve got some downtime where usually we just play FIFA, but instead we’re trying to write music. It’s coming along well, and we should have a song, at least, very soon.”

Meanwhile, in other Bring Me The Horizon news, the band are joining Fall Out Boy on their North American tour this summer. Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent and more acts will also support the pop-punkers – check out the full list of tour dates and buy tickets here.