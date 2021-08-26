Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes lends guest vocals to daine’s new single ‘SALT’

Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon has lent vocals to a new single from Australian artist daine – listen to ‘SALT’ below.

The new track from the 18-year-old Melbourne-based musician came about after Sykes reached out to her after being an admirer of her music.

Featuring atmospheric synths and auto-tuned vocals, the track treads the line between pop and rock and features emotional, screamed vocals.

“IM CHANNELING SUM PROPA DOWNA EMO VIBES HERE,” Sykes said in an Instagram post upon the track’s release, calling it “MY FAVE COLLAB SO FAR.”

“SORRY FOR CAPS BUT IM GIDDY,” he added, saying the track is “atasteofthings2come”.

Listen to diane’s ‘SALT’ featuring Oli Sykes below:

‘SALT’ is the latest in a line of recent collaborations from Sykes. Back in June, he appeared on ‘Obliterate’, a new song from Lotus Eater, while earlier this month he gave a live debut to his recent Yungblud collaboration ‘Obey’ at the latter’s show at the Kentish Town Forum in London.

In Bring Me The Horizon news, earlier this year Sykes shared a snippet of new music and asked fans if their new sound is “too crazy”.

The group are currently working on the follow-up to October 2020’s ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’, which was the first in a planned series of ‘Post Human’ releases.

“We’re just beginning, really,” frontman Sykes told NME back in January about their new music plans. “We’re actually working on parts two, three and four simultaneously and working on ideas from all the records. There’s a good chance that we might release songs from each before we release the next record.”