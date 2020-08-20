Brisbane duo Syrup share whimsical new single ‘Sun’

Brisbane alt-pop duo Syrup have dropped their latest single, ‘Sun’.

The song is the band’s first self-produced track, and marks their second single of the year. Watch the visualiser below:

Syrup is the project of childhood friends Harry Pratt and Henry Anderson, who initially bonded over common interests in skateboarding and music. Their combined musical tastes led the duo to draw inspiration from The Cure, David Bowie, Metronomy and Ariel Pink.

Per a press release, Pratt describes ‘Sun’ as an ode to the season of summer.

“The idea for ‘Sun’ came when spring was handing over to summer, jumpers were coming off and I was spending every other day in a mates pool,” Pratt said in a statement.

“The whole aesthetic of this time bled through into the music I was working on. I’m especially proud of ‘Sun’ as it is our first foray into self-production and a bold new step in our project.”

The duo released their debut EP ‘The Sponge’ last year, produced by Slum Sociable’s Edward Quinn.

Last year, Syrup played two sold-out headline shows in support of their EP launch. They also secured support slots for the likes of Jaguar Jonze, Miami Horror and Slum Sociable.