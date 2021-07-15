Brisbane Festival announces full 2021 programme for September with Client Liaison, Alice Skye and more

The full schedule for the 2021 Brisbane Festival has been announced, encompassing 130 events over 23 days this September.

The program is set to run from Friday September 3 through Saturday 25, with a mix of free and ticketed events taking place across 223 individual locations in Brisbane and its surrounding areas.

In addition to a previously announced headline show from local punk outfit WAAX, live music events include shows from Kate Miller-Heidke, Client Liaison, Jarryd James and Marlon Williams, as well as the free Sweet Serenades showcase featuring Boy & Bear and Montaigne.

Advertisement

There will also be the Blak Day Out on September 10, presented by Blak Social in partnership with the festival and The Tivoli. On the line-up are Alice Skye, Mo’ju, The Merindas and more.

The festival will have an amplified focus on First Nations artists and performers in general, with a total of 168 involved in this year’s festivities. The event will kick off with a smoking ceremony titled ‘Jumoo’, directed by Yuggera and Turrbal man Shannon Ruska.

There will also be a tribute to the late artist Gurrumul Yunupiŋu, titled ‘Buŋgul’ (described as “a ceremony, a gathering ground: a meeting place of dance, song and ritual”).

“Block out your September because you are going to want to be part of this party,” said Artistic Director Louise Bezzina.

Advertisement

“There is a renewed ambition to this year’s Festival, a joyous and uplifting celebration of our River City, with large new creations, such as the premiere of Brisbane’s Art Boat along with a spectacular line up of world class talent.

“This year’s program builds upon 2020’s Boldly Brisbane vision and beckons locals and visitors alike to step into the spring light, reconnect, celebrate and enjoy this Brightly Brisbane Festival.”

Full details for all events can be found on the Brisbane Festival’s website.