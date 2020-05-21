Brisbane music venue the Junk Bar goes up for sale

The owners of Brisbane music venue the Junk Bar have announced they are putting it up for sale.

Mia Goodwin and Jamie Trevaskis, the venue’s co-owners, broke the news in a note posted to social media. The announcement coincides with their ten-year anniversary of buying the venue.

“We’ve decided to quieten our life, and spend more time living on our mountain and in the recording studio,” they wrote.

“We want to allow someone else to follow their dreams, just as we did ours. Although everyone is experiencing an interesting time, we just know that once the door is allowed to slide open it will be Junk Time again.”

“The only difference is that someone else will be at the helm.”

Read the full statement below:

The pair have owned the venue since 2010. It began to host live music from 2014, with the addition of the venue’s Skukum Lounge. The Junk Bar has since hosted numerous Australian artists. Robert Forster, Stephen Cummings, Kim Salmon, Leah Flanagan and Mick Thomas are among those that have performed there.

It quietly joins a string of Australian venue sales over the last two months. Other venues on the market include The Gasometer Hotel, Revolver Upstairs and The Spotted Mallard.

In each case thus far, real estate brokers and owners have stressed the sales are unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic and its associated economic downturn.

NME Australia has reached out to the Junk Bar for comment as to whether the sale was caused by the pandemic.