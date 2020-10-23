Brisbane producer Yb. drops dreamy new single ‘Waiting’

Brisbane alt-indie act Yb. has dropped a dreamy new groove with new single titled ‘Waiting’.

Speaking of the single, Yb. said in a press statement, “I really wanted feelings of intrigue and doubt to be the focus when creating this song. It almost felt like it was only way I could have approached it once I had the instrumental ready.

“I made it an initial goal of mine to convey these motifs without losing the fun, catchy, feeling of the song, so it only seemed right to create a tune where these two elements could exist in the same setting.

“‘Waiting’, in its essence, is about trying to decipher the way someone feels about you when their actions don’t quite match their words.”

The track introduces mellow vocals that speak to summer vibes and listless love.

Listen to ‘Waiting’ below:

Following a run of singles, ‘Waiting’ is the third release from Yb. – real name Yaw Afoakwah – this year, after ‘Ego’ and ‘Indecisive’, the latter of which received its premiere on triple j’s Unearthed.

The producer also released three singles in 2019, ‘Stay’ featuring SVW, ‘Don’t Crash’ and ‘Sbevie’.

Yb. describes his sound as drawing influence from a diverse repertoire, having listened to everything from indie to rap and gospel to afro-beats, in order to create his own unique flavour.