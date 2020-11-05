Brisbane rapper Day1 unveils new single ‘Cancelled’

20-year-old Brisbane rapper Day1 is keeping his prolific streak going in 2020, with the release of new single ‘Cancelled’.

The song marks Day1’s fourth single released this year and comes just weeks after he teamed up with regular collaborator Davey for their cut ‘Wavey‘.

Listen to ‘Cancelled’ below:

In a brief press statement, Day1 explained why he thought it was timely to release this song now.

“Since this whole year has been cancelled,” he said, “I feel like it’s only right to drop this for the people!”

Day1 teased the song on social media earlier this week, just over a fortnight after dropping ‘Wavey’.

Of the collaboration with Davey, Day1 said in a press statement, “Davey’s the bro, that’s fam, me and him was chilling as usual, found a beat, and made a banger as usual to let the city know.”

Day1 kicked off 2020 by releasing his second single ever, ‘One Time’, which also featured Davey, in February. He followed that up shortly after in April with ‘Riding‘.

In addition, he’s also delivered feature verses for a string of artists throughout the past 12 months. Late last year, he appeared alongside Creed Tha Kid and Youngn Lipz for an official remix of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s ‘Mood Swings’, and this year appeared alongside rap group Hooks on their track ‘Gang’.