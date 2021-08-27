Brisbane venue capacities to double from this afternoon

Restrictions are set to lift once again in south-east Queensland, including Brisbane, after the state recorded 20 days without an active case in the community.

From 4pm AEST today (August 27), venues will be allowed to have an indoor standing capacity of one person every two square metres, up from one per four square metres. Dancing at venues will also make a return.

Ticketed venues and stadiums will also be permitted to return to 100 per cent seated capacity. Masks will still need to be worn in indoor spaces, however. Full details can be found here.

Advertisement

“We will review these mask requirements every two weeks but this is an added protection for us,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said earlier today.

“We do know what’s on our doorstep in New South Wales, that there are still flights that come in so we want to make sure that we are protecting everybody and doing the right thing.”

Chief health officer Jeannette Young added that the risk of spreading COVID-19 “is far less outdoors unless you’re in very big numbers”.

Eased restrictions in south-east Queensland come as the remaining states and territories on the east coast mainland continue their respective lockdowns. Harsh restrictions will remain in place until at least September 2 for Victoria and the ACT, and September 10 for New South Wales.