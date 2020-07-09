Brisbane venue Crowbar announces permanent closure

Brisbane venue Crowbar has announced that it has closed its doors after an eight-year tenure, receiving an outpouring of love from bands and punters alike.

In a statement posted on the venue’s social media pages, reps of the Fortitude Valley venue thanked punters, artists, agents, promoters and more for the support they’ve received since opening in 2012.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have had to make the unfortunate decision to pull Crowbar out of Brisbane for the foreseeable future,” the statement reads.

“Over 8 years poured into Brisbane’s live music scene, with 7000 plus bands on our stages. We’ve shared thousands of gigs, good times, beers, shots, singalongs, laughs, hugs, tears and triumphs with friends from all around the world.

“These are trying times for the music and entertainment industries and the future is uncertain for a lot of us, but we hope to be back in Brisbane sometime with a very loud bang.”

Crowbar’s Sydney venue and website, however, still remain open and in operation.

“Thank you for your unending support in Brisbane, thank you to our team, the punters, bands, our regulars, the agents and promoters, our family and friends, we won’t ever forget it.”

The comment section is flooded with love from various Australian acts, such as Alex Lahey, WAAX, Tired Lion, Slowly Slowly and more.