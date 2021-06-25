Brisbane’s First Beige announce forthcoming ‘Sudden Weight’ tour

Brisbane outfit First Beige have announced they’ll be hitting the road later this year, to celebrate their forthcoming single ‘Sudden Weight’.

Sharing the news today (June 25), the band took to social media to reveal the six-stop tour. They’ll be kicking things off with a free show in Wollongong on August 6, before playing Sydney, the Gold Coast, Melbourne and Adelaide, eventually wrapping up in their home city on September 4.

Their second single of the year, ‘Sudden Weight’ is set to arrive on Friday July 23, just in time for the tour. It’ll feature vocals from Melbourne artist Allysha Joy, following on from the smooth sounds of ‘BBL’ which they dropped in May.

An ode to their favourite club in Brisbane, ‘BBL’ boasted a mix of electronica, jazz and funk, with atmospheric vocals and an infectious rhythm.

“‘BBL’ pays homage to Black Bear Lodge, a place where we have spent many many many nights not just dancing, but also learning about music and how it can make us feel,” the six-piece said of the track at the time.

The band have been relatively quiet since the release of their 2019 EP ‘Mirrors’, only releasing one single last year called ‘Not Gonna Feel The Way You Asked For’.

Tickets for their forthcoming tour can be purchased here, with the full run of dates below.

First Beige’s 2021 ‘Sudden Weight’ tour dates are:

AUGUST

Friday 6 – Wollongong, The Illawarra Hotel

Saturday 7 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Friday 20 – Gold Coast, Elsewhere

Friday 27 – Melbourne, Colour Club

Saturday 28 – Adelaide, The Lab

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 4 – Brisbane, The Zoo