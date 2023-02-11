Here are all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2023

The BRIT Awards 2023 took place in London tonight (February 11), with Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Beyoncé and more nominated this year.

The ceremony was held at The O2 and was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. This year marks the first time the show has been held on a Saturday.

Wet Leg and Styles led the nominees with four nods apiece going into the night, with both acts dominating the awards show. Styles was the big winner of the night, taking home the Mastercard Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year with Mastercard, Pop/R&B Act and Artist Of The Year trophies.

While collecting the latter, the pop star made reference to the backlash to his Grammys speech last weekend, saying he was “aware of his privilege”. He also thanked his One Direction bandmates in the speech.

The Isle Of Wight band, meanwhile, won two awards at their first BRITs – Best New Artist and Group Of The Year. In their acceptance speech for the former, singer and guitarist Rhian Teasdale recited part of Alex Turner’s infamous 2014 BRITs speech.

Beyoncé also won two awards, collecting International Artist Of The Year and International Song Of The Year for ‘Break My Soul’. She was not present at the event.

Elsewhere, host Mo Gilligan sparked confusion while introducing “Sam Capaldi” and viewers criticised Tom Grennan for comments he made on stage about Ellie Goulding’s breasts. Sam Smith and Kim Petras followed their controversial Grammys performance with a leather-filled version of ‘Unholy’, and Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell celebrated “friendship” as he collected the band’s award for Best International Group.

The full list of winners for the BRIT Awards 2023 is as follows (highlighted in bold):



Mastercard Album Of The Year

The 1975 – ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’ – winner

Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’

Fred Again – ‘Actual Life 3’



Artist Of The Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles – winner

Stormzy

Group Of The Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg – winner

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg – winner

Song Of The Year With Mastercard

Aitch/Ashanti – ‘Baby’

Cat Burns – ‘Go’

Dave – ‘Starlight’

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – ‘Merry Christmas’

Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal – ‘BOTA’

George Ezra – ‘Green Green Grass’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’ – winner

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Forget Me’

LF System – ‘Afraid To Feel’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

International Artist Of The Year

Beyoncé – winner

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

Blackpink

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC – winner

Gabriels

International Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’ – winner

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good’

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – ‘Peru’

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’

Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott – ‘Where Are You Now’

OneRepublic – ‘I Ain’t Worried’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Alternative/Rock Act

The 1975 – winner

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Hip-Hop, Grime and Rap Act

Aitch – winner

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy



Dance Act

Becky Hill – winner

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Sam Smith

Harry Styles – winner

Rising Star

FLO – winner

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Producer Of The Year

David Guetta – winner

Songwriter Of The Year

Kid Harpoon – winner