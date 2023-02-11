Here are all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2023

The BRIT Awards 2023 took place in London tonight (February 11), with Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Beyoncé and more nominated this year.
The ceremony was held at The O2 and was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. This year marks the first time the show has been held on a Saturday.
Wet Leg and Styles led the nominees with four nods apiece going into the night, with both acts dominating the awards show. Styles was the big winner of the night, taking home the Mastercard Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year with Mastercard, Pop/R&B Act and Artist Of The Year trophies.
While collecting the latter, the pop star made reference to the backlash to his Grammys speech last weekend, saying he was “aware of his privilege”. He also thanked his One Direction bandmates in the speech.
The Isle Of Wight band, meanwhile, won two awards at their first BRITs – Best New Artist and Group Of The Year. In their acceptance speech for the former, singer and guitarist Rhian Teasdale recited part of Alex Turner’s infamous 2014 BRITs speech.
Beyoncé also won two awards, collecting International Artist Of The Year and International Song Of The Year for ‘Break My Soul’. She was not present at the event.
Elsewhere, host Mo Gilligan sparked confusion while introducing “Sam Capaldi” and viewers criticised Tom Grennan for comments he made on stage about Ellie Goulding’s breasts. Sam Smith and Kim Petras followed their controversial Grammys performance with a leather-filled version of ‘Unholy’, and Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell celebrated “friendship” as he collected the band’s award for Best International Group.
The full list of winners for the BRIT Awards 2023 is as follows (highlighted in bold):
Mastercard Album Of The Year
The 1975 – ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’
Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’
Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’ – winner
Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’
Fred Again – ‘Actual Life 3’
Artist Of The Year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles – winner
Stormzy
Group Of The Year
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg – winner
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg – winner
Song Of The Year With Mastercard
Aitch/Ashanti – ‘Baby’
Cat Burns – ‘Go’
Dave – ‘Starlight’
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – ‘Merry Christmas’
Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal – ‘BOTA’
George Ezra – ‘Green Green Grass’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’ – winner
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Forget Me’
LF System – ‘Afraid To Feel’
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’
International Artist Of The Year
Beyoncé – winner
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
Blackpink
Drake and 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC – winner
Gabriels
International Song Of The Year
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’ – winner
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good’
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – ‘Peru’
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’
Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott – ‘Where Are You Now’
OneRepublic – ‘I Ain’t Worried’
Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’
Alternative/Rock Act
The 1975 – winner
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Hip-Hop, Grime and Rap Act
Aitch – winner
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Dance Act
Becky Hill – winner
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Pop/R&B Act
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Sam Smith
Harry Styles – winner
Rising Star
FLO – winner
Cat Burns
Nia Archives
Producer Of The Year
David Guetta – winner
Songwriter Of The Year
Kid Harpoon – winner