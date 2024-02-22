BRIT Awards 2024 announce final headliner

The BRIT Awards have announced the final performer for this year’s ceremony – you can find all the details below.

The 2024 edition of the event is due to take place at The O2 in London on Saturday, March 2. It’ll be presented by a trio of hosts – Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp – and will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX.

Organisers have previously confirmed that Dua Lipa, Raye, Kylie Minogue (this year’s BRITs Global Icon), Jungle and Rema will all be taking to the stage on the night. Additonally, there’ll be collaborative performances from Becky Hill and Chase & Status, and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding.

Today (February 22), it has been revealed that Tate McRae will also perform at the BRITs 2024. The Canadian pop artist is the final live act to be announced for this year’s show.

“I’m so excited to be returning to London for my first BRIT Awards!” she said. “It is the biggest honour to be performing on the iconic BRITs stage. It’s going to be an unforgettable night!”

McRae is nominated for a BRIT Award in the International Song Of The Year category for ‘Greedy’, the lead single from her second album ‘Think Later’ (2023). She is up against the likes of Billie Eilish (‘What Was I Made For?’), SZA (‘Kill Bill’) and Olivia Rodrigo (‘Vampire’).

You can see the full list of nominees for the BRIT Awards 2024 here.

In a four-star review of ‘Think Later’, NME wrote: “McRae is evidently still wrestling with her ambitions. ‘Think Later’, however, contains enough intrigue to suggest that this is the work of an artist finally honing their identity, dancing and sparkling all the way.”