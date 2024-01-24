BRIT Awards 2024: Here are all the nominees

The full list of nominees for the BRIT Awards 2024 has been announced – check it out below.
This year’s ceremony is due to take place at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 2. The show will be broadcast on ITV 1.
RAYE has broken the record as the most BRIT nominated artist ever, with seven nominations at this year’s ceremony. She is in contention for Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and two separate Song Of The Year nods.
Speaking about the nominations in a press release, Raye said: “I am completely floored to be recognised seven times this year. I was a BRIT school student and I remember how deeply I dreamed of one day being recognised at the BRITs. I am currently a mess of overwhelming emotions and confusion as to how this even happened to be honest.”
are also up for multiple awards including Song Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Pop Act (for Lipa and Harris) and Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act (for Cench and Dave).
The ‘Houdini’ singer was also announced as the first act to be performing at this year’s ceremony. The BRITs have teased she will be performing 2023 smash hit ‘Dance The Night’, writing on social media: “@DUALIPA will be gracing the #BRITs 2024 stage on Sat March 2. Get ready to dance the night away.(sic)”
.@DUALIPA will be gracing the #BRITs 2024 stage on Sat March 2
get ready to dance the night away pic.twitter.com/NDFe2GQqrj
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 24, 2024
Elsewhere on the list of nominations, Little Simz received three nominations in the categories Album Of The Year (‘No Thank You’), Artist Of The Year and Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act. Speaking of her nods in a press release, she said: “I’m so honoured to be nominated for 3 BRIT awards this year. Thank you to my supporters and to the BRIT Awards. Congratulations to everyone nominated too!”
Blur are also in the run for three BRITs for Album Of The Year (‘The Ballad Of Darren’), Group Of The Year and Alternative / Rock Act. Bassist Alex James said: “This last year recording and touring together has been unexpected, surprising and emotional, one of our best.
He continued: “Thirty years on from ‘Parklife’, it’s very special to be nominated once again for Album of the Year and Group of the Year. We’ve had some bloody great nights at the BRITs over the years and whatever happens on March 2, we are looking forward to another brilliant one.”
Check out the full list below:
Album Of The Year
Blur – ‘The Ballad Of Darren’
J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’
Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’
Raye – ‘My 21st Century Blues’
Young Fathers – ‘Heavy Heavy’
Song Of The Year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle’
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – ‘Prada’
Central Cee – ‘Let Go’
Dave and Central Cee – ‘Sprinter’
Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’
J Hus and Drake – ‘Who Told You’
Kenya Grace – ‘Strangers’
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Wish You The Best’
PinkPantheress – ‘Boy’s A Liar’
Raye and 070 Shake – ‘Escapism’
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – ‘Dancing Is Healing’
Stormzy and Debbie – ‘Firebabe’
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – ‘React’
Venbee and Goddard – ‘Messy In Heaven’
Artist Of The Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
Group Of The Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again..
Romy
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
International Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’
David Kushner – ‘Daylight’
Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’
Jazzy – ‘Giving Me’
Libianca – ‘People’
Meghan Trainor – ‘Made You Look’
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
Noah Kahan – ‘Stick Season’
Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – ‘Miss You’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
Peggy Gou – ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’
Rema – ‘Calm Down’
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
Tate McRae – ‘Greedy’
Tyla – ‘Water’
International Artist Of The Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Brits Rising Star
The Last Dinner Party
In other news, last year’s BRITs saw big wins for Harry Styles, Wet Leg, The 1975 and Fontaines D.C..
During the ceremony, Gilligan sparked confusion while introducing “Sam Capaldi” and viewers criticised Tom Grennan for comments he made on stage about Ellie Goulding’s breasts.