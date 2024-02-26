BRIT Awards 2024 reveal winner of Producer Of The Year

Ahead of the BRIT Awards 2024 this weekend, Chase & Status have been announced as the winners of Producer Of The Year.

The BRITs are set to take place on Saturday (March 2) at the O2 in London, where Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa, Jungle, Kylie Minogue, RAYE, Rema and Tate McRae are set to perform.

Chase & Status – who will also perform on the night with Becky Hill – will take home the prestigious award, which has previously been won by Harris, David Guetta and Steve Mac.

“We couldn’t be more proud – we’ve been flying the flag for British music now for a long time, we’re super proud of all the music that has come out of the UK,” said Chase & Status, aka Saul Milton and Will Kennard, in a press statement. “As producers, and as a creative duo, I think we are probably in one of the best places we’ve been.”

iconic of @chaseandstatus to be arriving at the 2024 BRIT Awards as winnerssss of Producer of the Year. catch their performance with @beckyhill this sat 🙂#BRITs pic.twitter.com/Ue8tXa5soq — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 26, 2024

Damian Christian, Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records and Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2024, added: “For two decades Chase & Status have been at the heart of UK dance music. As one of the most progressive and prolific groups around, it’s no surprise that they are still at the top of their game. After an incredible 2023, Chase & Status thoroughly deserve to be crowned Producers of the Year. Congratulations to Saul and Will – I can’t wait to see what you have in store for us on Saturday night.”

Chase & Status and Hill teamed up last year on ‘Disconnect’ – the second single from the latter’s upcoming second album ‘Believe Me Now?’.

In a statement, Hill said: “I can’t wait to perform again on the BRITs and it’s been difficult trying to top flying from the ceiling of The O2 last year, but I’m excited about what we have planned for this year’s performance.

“I’ve been a fan of Chase & Status my whole life, so to have them on stage performing with me is going to be really special. It’s a real celebration of drum & bass – my favourite genre of music!”

Chase & Status are also up for Group Of The Year for the second time, having first appeared in this category in 2012.

This year’s BRIT Awards will be exclusively broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.