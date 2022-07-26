Britney Spears accuses mother of “abusing” her

Britney Spears has accused her mother, Lynne, of abusing her in a post she shared on Instagram yesterday (July 25).

The singer has publicly expressed numerous grievances against members of her family of late, including her sister Jamie Lynn and her brother Bryan. Back in January, she said: “My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them.”

It came after the dissolution of Spears’s controversial conservatorship in November 2021 after 13 years. Her father, Jamie, had been suspended from his role as her conservator by a judge in September.

During a court hearing last June, Spears claimed that her dad had sent her to a psychiatric facility against her will in 2019 after she cancelled her Domination live residency in Las Vegas.

In July 2021, Britney also stated that she wanted to have her father charged for conservatorship abuse and claimed that she was forbidden from having more children, getting married, or taking out her IUD.

After her conservatorship initially ended, Britney hit out at her family and called for “justice”. She vowed to continue her fight this March, saying that those responsible “got away with it”. Jamie Spears has continually denied any wrongdoing and stated that he has always acted in his daughter’s best interests.

Yesterday, Spears shared what appeared to be a series of screenhots showing text messages she’d sent to her mother from the facility in question.

“He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil [sic] and I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go fuck yourslwf [sic],” she allegedly wrote in the message. She went on to claim that Seroquel, an antipsychotic medication, was “WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium”.

The following text read: “I literally feel alll [sic] the sick medicine in my stomach… I feel like he’s trying to kill me. I swear to god I do.”

It appeared that Lynne did not reply to her daughter, and it is unclear as to who Britney was referring to in the texts.

In the caption to the now-deleted upload, Britney wrote: “It’s a little different with proof … Here are my text messages to mom in that place 3 years ago … I show it because there was no response … When I got out, her words were ‘You should have let me visit you and give you a hug’.”

Lynne subsequently responded, writing: “Britney, I have all the ‘whole conversations’ as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”

Later, Britney said that Lynne’s screengrab showed “one of the only times” she’d replied to her daughter’s text messages. “Did you also tell people how you hid coffee every single morning ???”

The star went on: “[…] There were no pictures of me up in the kitchen, just Maddie [Jamie Lynn’s daughter] and Jamie Lynn ??? Every single morning I would put a picture of me by you guys … and every morning you would put it away before I woke up.”

Britney then claimed that her mother had not allowed her to have the keys to her own car, and alleged that she was forced to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings despite “hating” alcohol.

“Did you tell them when the conservatorship first started and you and Bryan’s wife went out every night and drank wine and got your stupid pictures taken when I couldn’t go anywhere or have a boyfriend anymore ???”

She added: “You have a nerve showing your texts when you know you guys hurt me so bad it’s not even funny !!! Did you tell them two weeks prior to the conservatorship being started it was already planned ???

“I had you, Miss Jacky, Allie and another friend over the night before they took me away !!! I had done nothing wrong and you kept telling me on my couch we need to go to Malibu cause I think people are coming to get me and I said ‘WHY ???’ !!! I didn’t believe you guys … we had a fucking sleepover the night before !!!”

Britney continued: “It was all planned and you acted like you had no idea what was going on !!! Two weeks later you released a book and showed my heartbreak when Kevin [Federline, Britney’s ex-husband] took my kids … you abused me. “Yes I will say that and it blows my mind that you still play the prayer loving mom !!!”

Earlier this month, Britney’s father was ordered to give a deposition and answer questions about his alleged misconduct while at the helm of the pop star’s now-terminated conservatorship.

In April, Britney Spears objected to paying the huge legal fees that her mother had accumulated over the course of the legal battle to end her conservatorship.