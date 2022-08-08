Britney Spears and Elton John duet ‘Hold Me Closer’ officially confirmed

Britney Spears’ duet with Elton John has been officially confirmed.

Today (August 8) reps for both artists sent out a release stating the track is called ‘Hold Me Closer’. A specific release date has not been announced at this time. View the single cover art below.

The confirmation follows multiple claims that the pair were “secretly recording” a new version of John’s 1972 single ‘Tiny Dancer’. The single is available for pre-save here.

A recent Page Six article quoted an unnamed source who called the rumoured track “incredible”, adding: “Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.”

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with Paul Voor Je Neus, Paris Hilton – who is a longtime friend of Spears – confirmed the rumours were true. “It’s gonna be iconic,” Hilton said of John and Spears’ upcoming track. “I just heard it a few days ago in Ibiza and it is… it’s insane.”

However, Entertainment Tonight later claimed that Hilton had misspoke and has not listened to the collaboration.

John recorded a full album’s worth of high-profile duets for his 2021 album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, which featured acts including Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks.

Spears’ ninth and most recent studio album, ‘Glory’, came out in 2016. She released an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, in late 2020 to mark her 39th birthday.

The pop star revealed that she was working on new music in December 2021. It came after her controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated the month prior.

Recently, Spears shared an acappella version of her hit debut single ‘Baby One More Time’. “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the singer’s upcoming new memoir has reportedly been delayed due to a paper shortage.