Britney Spears appears to end beef with sister Jamie Lynn, calls her “inspiring” in new post

Britney Spears appears to have ended her feud with sister Jamie Lynn, sharing a tribute to the younger star on Instagram earlier this week.

In a post shared on Friday (December 2) – her own birthday – the older Spears wrote that she was “thinking about” Jamie Lynn, who she described as her “heart”.

Referencing Jamie Lynn’s upcoming reality show Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, Britney continued: “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show!!! You ain’t alone… if anybody knows what that feels like… I get it. My baby sister!!! I love you!!!”

Many of Spears’ fans were thrown by the heartfelt post, given her very public beef with Jamie Lynn over the past few years. Back in January, the latter was sent a cease and desist letter by the pop star’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, demanding that Jamie Lynn stop talking about her sister “derogatorily” while promoting her memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

It came after Spears said she was “disgusted” with her family, following a TV interview that Jamie Lynn gave about the new memoir. Jamie Lynn had been asked about a section from the book where she describes Britney – before she was placed in a conservatorship – as “erratic,” “paranoid” and “spiralling”. The singer herself also responded to Jamie Lynn’s claims, saying her younger sister had “stooped to a whole new level of low”.

Jamie Lynn had previously been supportive of Spears’ plight to end her 13-year conservatorship – which she succeeded in November 2021 – saying that “since the day I was born, I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister”.