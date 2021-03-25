Britney Spears’ attorney files petition to permanently replace her father as conservator

Britney Spears has formally requested for Jodi Montgomery to replace her father as her permanent conservator.

The pop star’s attorney made the request through a petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday (March 23), according to Variety.

Britney’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, has petitioned for “the resignation of the current conservator of her person”, Jamie Spears. The filing also states that the singer “expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship”.

Advertisement

Montgomery – who was appointed as Britney’s temporary conservator in 2019 when her father suffered a period of ill health – will be able to “restrict and limit visitors by any means” under the role except for meetings with Ingham.

Britney’s new conservator will also be able to “retain caretakers” and security guards for the star and take control of her medical treatment. The petition cites a 2014 order stating Britney is incapable “to consent to any form of medical treatment” as one of the reasons Montgomery should take over the role.

Ingham states that Jamie “relinquished his powers effective as of September 9, 2019”, the date he stepped down due to health reasons.

The next court hearing regarding Britney Spears’ conservatorship is scheduled for April 27.

Britney’s conservatorship has been in place since the singer’s public breakdown in 2007/2008, with her father taking control of the singer’s finances and career.

Advertisement

However, Jamie Spears has been continually criticised for refusing to step down from the role and give his daughter her freedom – with concerned fans launching the #FreeBritney movement to support the pop star.

The case has faced renewed attention following the airing of the Framing Britney Spears documentary, which premiered in the UK last month. A new BBC documentary will also investigate the conservatorship.