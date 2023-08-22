Britney Spears’ Broadway musical closing after three months

Britney Spears‘ Jukebox Musical Once Upon A One More Time has announced it will be coming to a close after three months.

The musical’s producers, James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold announced that the musical would be coming to an end on September 3 after a three-month run.

Their statement read: “We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show – which is not only a love letter to Britney’s iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team.

It continued: “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to this dream team of collaborators, performers, designers, staff, crew, and investors who continue to share our passion and joy for this project. As plans take shape for the show’s future life around the globe, we’re excited to share more news soon!”

Once Upon a One More Time began its previews earlier this year on March 13. The production opened its doors on June 13 at the Marquis Theatre. The plot of the show follows fairytale heroines after one rogue fairy godmother sneaks copies of The Feminine Mystique into their laps.

Inspired by the text, the former damsels go on to try and change their respective stories, set to the soundtrack of Spears’ pop hits.

The musical played a run at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021. When production takes its final bow, it will have completed 123 performances

Spears took to Instagram on the day of the musical’s broadway opening to send the entire team good luck ahead of their big night. In a post, she shared: “Good luck to the hardworking cast and crew of ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ on opening night tonight!!! I’ve seen the show and it is so funny, smart and brilliant!!!”

In other news, Spears recently shared a statement following her divorce from Sam Asghari.

It came after it was reported that Asghari filed for a divorce from the pop star last week, citing “irreconcilable differences”, bringing their year-long marriage and six-year relationship to an end.

Spears has since shared a message on Instagram. She said: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly. In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.”