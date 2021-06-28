Britney Spears’ brother-in-law Jamie Watson has defended the singer’s family, days after her revelatory courtroom testimony.

Watson, who is married to the singer’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears, told The New York Post that Spears’ family only wanted “the best for her”.

It comes after the singer addressed an LA Superior Court hearing remotely last week, delivering a 24-minute testimony in which she called for an end to her conservatorship.

Among other claims, Spears alleged that while under the conservatorship, which she called “abusive”, she is forbidden from having more children, getting married or taking out her IUD.

Defending the singer’s family, Watson said: “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her.

“I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”

Marking her first appearance in court since the conservatorship began 13 years ago, Spears called for her father to “be in jail”.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management… they should be in jail,” she said. “I’ve told the world I’m happy and OK.

“I lied. I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed.”

Following Spears’ lengthy statement to the court, which was broadcast publicly, support poured in from her fans as well as other artists and celebrities, including her ex-partner Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and Halsey.

She subsequently posted on Instagram to apologise for “pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years”, saying she hid the reality of her life “because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me”.

In response to Spears’ claims that she’s forbidden to remove her IUD, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America also released a statement in solidarity with Spears.