Britney Spears calls out “dumb” and “silly” media coverage of upcoming memoir

Britney Spears has criticised media coverage of her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me, which she called “dumb” and “silly”.

The singer took to Twitter to release a statement about her new book, which is due to be released later this week (October 24). Excerpts from The Woman In Me have gained notoriety for their details about Spears’ abortion with Justin Timberlake and her infamous head-shaving incident in 2007.

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means!” Spears began in her Twitter statement.

“That was me then … that is in the past! I don’t like the headlines I am reading … that’s exactly why I quit the business four years ago! Most of the book is from 20 years ago … I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life! Either way, that is the last of it and shit happens!”

Spears continued: “This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written … although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future! Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood! Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences, which is what the press is doing and it’s dumb and silly! I have moved on since then!”

The popstar recently announced that she would be co-narrating the audiobook version of her memoir due to her “heart-wrenching” time “reliving” experiences. Listeners will hear Spears in a short intro, leaving actress Michelle Williams to narrate the rest of the book. The book prompted Spears to undergo “a lot of therapy” in order to write the memoir.

The Woman In Me will also detail Spears’ life under her 13-year-conservatorship, which ended in November 2021. The singer recently revealed that she only learned of the #FreeBritney movement in 2018 thanks to a nurse at a rehab facility.

#FreeBritney started almost a decade ago and was a pivotal aspect of bringing wider attention to the nature of Spears’ conservatorship. “I don’t think people knew how much the #FreeBritney movement meant to me,” Spears wrote. “Especially in the beginning.”