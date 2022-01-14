Britney Spears calls out Jamie Lynn Spears over knife claims

Britney Spears has hit out at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears yet again following her TV interview.

The singer shared a statement on Twitter yesterday (January 13) following Jamie Lynn’s appearance on Good Morning America, where she spoke about Britney’s controversial conservatorship, which was terminated last year.

In the interview, Jamie Lynn was asked about a section from her forthcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said where she describes Britney’s behaviour before her conservatorship as “erratic,” “paranoid” and “spiralling.”

This prompted Britney to post a lengthy response in which she said: “The two things that did bother me [were] that my sister said how my behaviour was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time. So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY ???”

Now, she has drawn attention to a section of the interview where Jamie Lynn said the singer locked the two of them in a room with a knife because she “didn’t feel safe”.

“Jamie Lynn…congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” Britney wrote. “I’ve never been around you with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!. The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut.

“So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books. NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

Following the singer’s comments yesterday, Jamie Lynn shared a post on Instagram in which she told her sister that she was “always here” for her.

“It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private, don’t match what you post on social media,” Jamie Lynn wrote, addressing Britney directly. “I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

She added that “after a lifetime of staying silent”, she “may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s wellbeing”.

Jamie Lynn also said that her memoir is “not about” Britney: “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.

She is yet to respond to Britney’s latest post.

Earlier this week, the singer hinted that she is planning on writing her own memoir.