Britney Spears’ father would “love” to end singer’s controversial conservatorship

Britney Spears‘ father has said he would “love” to end the singer’s controversial conservatorship when it is clear that the singer can control her own finances.

Jamie Spears, who has looked after Britney’s welfare and finances since 2008, has been continually criticised for refusing to step back and give his daughter her freedom – resulting in a lengthy legal battle.

Last month, a judge ruled that he will not have the right to delegate investment powers for the multi-million-dollar estate after he was criticised as part of the #FreeBritney movement.

Speaking to CNN in a new interview, Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen said: “[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship. Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney.”

Thoreen added: “Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any Father of the Year award.

“Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want, but Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest.”

The latest ruling comes after the pop singer filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court to remove Jamie as the sole conservator of her estate. Instead, Britney proposed that a financial institution should take her father’s place and handle her significant net worth.

While Britney’s proposal was ultimately turned down, financial institution the Bessemer Trust was appointed as co-conservator and corporate fiduciary in November.

Jamie has now lost his bid to retain the power to control investment powers for the estate as part of the co-conservatorship.

Britney’s case has faced renewed attention due to the Framing Britney Spears documentary that premiered in the UK earlier this month.

The film, which does not include a dedicated appearance by Britney, explores her rise to prominence, her legal conservatorship and the related #FreeBritney movement.