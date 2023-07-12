Britney Spears’ memoir ‘The Woman In Me’ to be published later this year

Britney Spears has revealed the title and release date of her much-anticipated new memoir.

The book will mark the first time that the pop star has publicly shared her story since being released from her 13-year conservatorship, which captured the attention of the world.

Yesterday morning (July 11), she shared an update on social media, revealing that the memoir will be titled The Woman In Me. It also confirmed that it will arrive on October 24 via Gallery Books, an extension of Simon & Schuster.

Advertisement

“It’s coming, my story, on my terms… at last. Are you ready?” reads the teaser, before revealing the black and white cover art. Pre-orders are available here.

On the Gallery Books website, the description reads: “In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others.

“The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” it adds. “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

News of Simon & Schuster landing the rights to the tell-all book was first reported last year — following a bidding war between multiple publishers. Although terms of the deal remain unreleased, according to Variety, the deal was “record-breaking” and potentially worth as much as $15million (£11.6million).

The outlet also reported that a source close to the ’90s pop icon confirmed that the book is set to recall her accounts of her conservatorship, as well as share details on her rise to fame, music career and relationship with her family.

Advertisement

Despite continuing to work, tour and hold a Las Vegas residency, since 2007, Spears had been living under a court-ordered conservatorship created by her father, Jamie Spears.

Over time, fans began to believe that the singer was being held in the court agreement against her will, and a ‘#FreeBritney’ movement then emerged — pushing for the singer to be released from the conservatorship and given control over her life. By mid-2021, Spears appeared in court and told a judge that she was being forced to work by her conservators: “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised,” she said at the time. “I just want my life back.”

The only other time that the singer shared insight into her living situation was during a 22-minute audio message shared last summer, which saw Spears make claims against her family, and state that they “threw me away”. She also confirmed that she has had numerous offers for high-profile interviews, but decided against them, as she would prefer to tell the story herself.

In the time since her conservative ended, Spears has also gone on to collaborate with Elton John on the song ‘Hold Me Closer’ — a reimagined version of his track ‘Tiny Dancer’.

She was also falsely rumoured to be making a surprise appearance with Sir Elton at this year’s Glastonbury. The speculation began after the ‘Rocketman’ singer confirmed that he would be having various special guests appear at his headline slot on Sunday (June 25).