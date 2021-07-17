Britney Spears opens up about conservatorship: “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them”

Britney Spears has written a lengthy post in which she accuses undisclosed persons of failing to support her when she needed them.

The pop star shared an image on Instagram yesterday (July 16) which in part read, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them”, alongside her stated grievances.

“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all…did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!?” reads some of the singer’s message. While unconfirmed, from the language used it appears that Britney is referring to family members and/or some of those closest to her.

She continued: “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!”

On Thursday (July 15) Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynne shared an Instagram story, writing: “Dear Lord, Can we end this bull s*** once and for all. Amen” [via The Independent].

It’s not clear if Jamie Lynn’s message is related to her sister’s conservatorship or not, which has made headlines recently after Britney called for an end to the 2008 arrangement.

Elsewhere in Britney’s message she wrote: “How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning? Again … NO.”

Fans were quick to allege that Britney’s sister and mother were some of the people alluded to in the message. One fan wrote: “JAMIE LYNN IS SINKING” while another also referenced Britney’s mother, Lynne: “SHES TALKING ABOUT YOU LYNNE AND JAMIE LYNN WHO I CANT TAG BECAUSE THEY TURNED OFF TAGS BECAUSE OFCOURSE 🤡🤡”

The news follows Britney asking a Los Angeles court earlier this week that she wants her father, Jamie, to be removed as co-conservator and to “charge him for conservatorship abuse”.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, Spears spoke publicly on her conservatorship for the second time in two months. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse,” she told Judge Brenda Penny via remote video, as Variety reported. “I want to press charges for abuse on this conservatorship today… all of it.”

A conservatorship is usually granted for people who are unable to make their own decisions, such as those with a mental illness. Britney was put under the arrangement back in 2008, which she has since labelled “abusive“.

The artist has also alleged that under the conservatorship she has been drugged, forced to perform against her will, has been barred from marrying her boyfriend and has seen her wish for her contraceptive IUD to be removed rejected.

Also this week, 98 Degrees bandmember Jeff Timmons held a “day of solidarity” across US radio stations in support of the #FreeBritney movement.

Timmons worked with audio production company Benztown to launch the “Free Britney Radio” pop-up station, which took over close to 100 radio stations from San Francisco to Atlanta on Wednesday (July 14) [via Billboard].