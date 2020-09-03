Britney Spears reportedly supports the #FreeBritney movement

Britney Spears has allegedly given her support to the fan-fueled #FreeBritney movement as she continues to try and make changes to her conservatorship.

In documents filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court, obtained by PEOPLE and reported by Los Angeles Times, Spears’ attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, wrote, “At this point in her life when she is trying to regain some measure of personal autonomy, Britney welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”

Spears had previously requested that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed from the role as sole conservator, but a hearing in late August saw no change to her father’s position.

“Although the sealing motion is supposedly for her ‘protection,’ Britney herself is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret,” Ingham wrote.

The latest filings also reveal that Britney wants a “voluntary” conservatorship, which means she would be able to “exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate”. Spears reportedly wishes for the Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A., to be her conservator.

“Britney is strongly opposed to her father continuing as sole conservator of her estate,” the filings state.

“Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role.”

Previously, Jamie Spears had reportedly referred to the #FreeBritney movement as a “joke” and said those perpetuating it are “conspiracy theorists”.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he said.

“It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

These statements were addressed by Ingham in the latest filing to the court.

“Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ‘joke’ as James reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James’ aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public,” Ingham wrote.

More recently, Britney named her younger sister, Jamie-Lynn Spears, as trustee of her finances. This means that, should she pass away, Britney’s money will go to her two children, Sean and Jayden.

A court hearing for the request in change of conservatorship is set for Tuesday, November 10.