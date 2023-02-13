Britney Spears says she’s “sick to my stomach” over rumours about her health

Britney Spears has taken to social media to quash rumours about her health amid claims that her inner circle has planned an intervention for her.

TMZ was among the outlets that published reports last Thursday (February 9) that Spears’ family and friends had planned an intervention for the singer due to her “erratic, volatile behavior.” The publication cited “multiple sources with direct knowledge” in reporting that Spears was “flying off the handle”, taking “meds that hype her up” and not taking “the medications that stabilize her.”

TMZ also reported that a source close to Spears said they were “afraid she’s gonna die.” Shortly after the report, E! Online, Page Six and People published similar stories around an alleged intervention for the pop star, also citing anonymous sources. On Friday February 10, Spears took to Instagram to reject the reports, writing that “enough is enough.”

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died,” Spears said. “I mean at some point enough is enough.” The singer added that she intends to limit her Instagram activity as “there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well.” The message was posted alongside a text graphic that read: “A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency.”

The singer went on to reference her 13-year conservatorship, which officially came to an end in November 2021. “Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year,” Spears wrote. “No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home.”

Spears addressed the reports again in a separate Instagram post, again voicing her frustration “to know that any news outlet would say any of this”. She continued: “This week in the news it said that I almost died and that I have a manager and ‘doctors’… I don’t have a management team nor will I ever again in my life… I don’t have ‘medical doctors’… I take Prozac for depression and that’s about it.”

In the accompanying video, Spears confirmed that she “didn’t die” and is “very much alive and well.” She continued: “I’m here, I’m happy and I’m well.”

Last month, police confirmed that Spears was not in “any kind of danger” after conducting a wellness check as concerns for the singer grew online. Despite receiving “calls into [their] dispatch,” The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California said “we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm.”

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news”, Spears later wrote of the wellness check. “During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

The singer elaborated on the incident again in another post, writing on Twitter that she was she was “shocked as hell” when police arrived to conduct the wellness check, and describing it “uncalled for”. She added: “l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad.”