Britney Spears responds to Jamie Lynn’s comments on ‘Special Forces’ about growing up in her sister’s shadow

Britney Spears has responded to comments made by her younger sister Jamie Lynn on Fox’s new show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

During the pilot episode of the reality series, Jamie Lynn broke down in tears while saying she was “so proud” of her sister, but “sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself.”

She added that she “struggle[s] with self-esteem” and wants to be “seen as [her] own person” outside of being related to her popstar sister.

Advertisement

Britney — who spent 13 years under a strict conservatorship — responded in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing: “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???”

“[My family] hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name … subjected to being an angel while my dad has 5 women on his tour bus drinking that cup of coffee,” her post continued, as per Just Jared.

As reported by Billboard, the singer also detailed the nerve damage she sustained during her conservatorship, writing: “Pssss here are pics of what nerve damage can do … which I have right side of my body and goes numb every night !!!”

“Not a victim story or crying about it because I was never a big deal … I sat in a chair for 10 hours a day and no rights for 4 months !!! They hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name.”

“It honestly blows my mind the hardships you say you have had with having me as your sister,” Britney said, addressing Jamie Lynn. “I’m sorry you feel that way but don’t ever poke at my broken foot in a kitchen telling me to go to the doctor because my foot infection might infect your royal children !!!”

It comes just one month after Britney had celebrated her sister’s role on Special Forces in a social media post, appearing to end the animosity between them. “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show!!! You ain’t alone… if anybody knows what that feels like… I get it. My baby sister!!! I love you!!!”

Advertisement

Britney and her sister have had a number of highly-public feuds since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Last January, her lawyer served Jamie Lynn a cease and desist letter demanding that she stop talking “derogatorily” about Britney while promoting her memoir Things I Should Have Said.

At the time, Britney said she was “disgusted” with her family, prompted by a Good Morning America interview during which Jamie Lynn spoke about the conservatorship.