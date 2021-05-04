Britney Spears says documentaries about her life are “hypocritical”

Britney Spears has again taken to social media to condemn the surge in documentaries made about her life, calling them “hypocritical”.

Earlier this week, Spears posted one of her regular videos of her dancing, captioning it “2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS”.

“So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life,” she continued, “what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!”

“These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing.”

She later criticised the media for spotlighting the negative points of her public life, writing “I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life”.

“Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago?”

She also references recent reports that Billy B, a make-up artist who is starring in BBC’s documentary The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, alleged that Britney isn’t in control of her social media.

“I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly so confused…This is my Instagram!!!”

In March, Spears revealed she cried for two weeks after the release of Framing Britney Spears, saying “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in… I cried for two weeks and well…. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

Last month, a fan asked her if she was OK on Instagram, to which she assured, “Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy.”

It was recently revealed that Spears will be appearing in court herself in a hearing about her conservatorship next month. Her legal team, lead by lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III, has petitioned for her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from the conservatorship.

At the time of writing, Jamie remains conservator but recently lost a bid to have sole control over her investments. The Bessemer Trust was appointed corporate fiduciary and co-conservator of Spears’ estate back in November.