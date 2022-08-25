Britney Spears feels “overwhelmed” as she prepares to return with new Elton John collaboration

Britney Spears has said that she’s feeling “overwhelmed” as she prepares to end her six-year hiatus to release a new collaboration with Elton John.

The team-up – titled ‘Hold Me Closer’ – includes an interpolation of the chorus from John’s 1971 classic ‘Tiny Dancer’, and is due to arrive tomorrow (August 26). It’ll mark Spears’ first material since her most recent album, 2016’s ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).

Taking to Twitter today (August 25), the singer wrote: “Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years!!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … [Elton John].

“I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!”

Spears continued: “I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.

“I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today !!!”

You can listen to a preview snippet of ‘Hold Me Closer’ here. Earlier this week, Elton John surprised diners at a Cannes restaurant by playing a snippet of the forthcoming collaboration.

Spears revealed that she was working on new music in December 2021. It came after her controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated the month prior.

Last month, the pop star shared an a cappella version of her hit debut single ‘Baby One More Time’. “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Britney Spears recently accused her mother, Lynne, of being abusive to her previously. Spears has publicly expressed numerous grievances against members of her family of late, including her sister Jamie Lynn and her brother Bryan. Back in January, she said: “My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them.”