Britney Spears says she is on the “right medication” after conservatorship ends

Britney Spears has spoken out about her conservatorship again just weeks after it ended.

The singer’s conservatorship was finally terminated earlier this month after her father Jamie had been in control of her estate (worth an estimated £45million) for 13 years.

Now, taking to Instagram, she wrote: “That beautiful… nice… and warm fucking fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks !!!”

Spears continued: “And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!! Damn I can actually pray…. it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE… thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people… good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!”

The singer had previously claimed during her testimony that her therapist took her off her normal medication and gave her lithium which she said made her “feel drunk” at one point during the conservatorship.

Following the decision to release her from the conservatorship, Spears hailed it as the “best day ever”.

Meanwhile, the star recently said that she had “just shot a movie” called The Idol, causing fans to speculate whether she meant The Weeknd’s TV series of the same name.

The Idol was green-lit for HBO earlier this month. The series, which is co-written with and executive produced by Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, will star The Weeknd alongside Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Steve Zissis, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche.