Britney Spears says writing her memoir is “healing and therapeutic”

Britney Spears has said that writing her memoir is “healing and therapeutic”.

In a since-deleted Instagram post to fans, the pop star said that addressing her past is “hard” but suggested that her efforts will be worth it.

“I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic…it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life…I’ve never been able to express openly,” she wrote.

“I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place…and addressing it now… I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that!”[via Billboard].

Elsewhere in the post Spears criticised the memoirs written by her mother, Lynne Spears, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, at a time when she “couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive [her] car or really anything” due to the legal conservatorship that controlled every aspect of her life for thirteen years.

“I’m not the type of person to bring up UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS,” Spears continued, “but come on LET’S ACTUALLY TALK ABOUT IT…Why do I say this? Well because I never felt heard ever! I was screaming inside and no matter what I said it was always looked down on.

She concluded with another reference to Jamie Lynn and her Things I Should Have Said, writing: “So sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories…but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times…cry on TV…and get a heartfelt ‘awww’ from most…I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram.”

Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari commented on the post: “I’m buying the first copy.”

According to Variety, publisher Simon & Schuster agreed on a “record-breaking” deal in February with Spears that will see it publish her memoir. The book will share the pop star’s own accounts of “her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family”.

Last month Spears vowed to continue her fight for justice over her conservatorship, saying that those responsible for it “got away with it”.

The star was released from her 13-year court-ordered conservatorship last year and has been outspoken about her family’s treatment of her on social media.

In a since-deleted post shared on March 6 she said: “I was treated less than, demoralised and embarrassed…nobody should ever be treated the way I was. The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on…THAT’S IT?

“They all got away with it! If you’ve ever been in shock for four months…threatened for your life…you would be upset too…I’m not done…I want justice and won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me…and YES I was harmed! This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life…You are NOT ALONE!”