Britney Spears shares 22-minute voice memo on life after conservatorship

Britney Spears has shared a new lengthy voice memo online about her conservatorship and life since it came to an end last year.

Last November, Britney was finally freed from her conservatorship after 13 years after an extensive campaign from lawyers and fans. In July 2021, Britney called the conservatorship “abusive”, and that September, the star’s father was suspended from his role as her conservator, with the conservatorship ending after Jamie filed paperwork agreeing with his daughter’s wishes for it to end.

Spears has been publicly critical of her family since September, saying, “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice!!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life… do you now how hard that is???”

Now, she has taken to Twitter to post – and then delete – an extensive voice note about the conservatorship.

“I’ve had tons of opportunities — Oprah, interviews — to go on a platform and share the hardships and just really anything that’s going on in my mind,” Spears said on the Sunday evening post (August 28). “I really don’t think any of that is relevant, getting paid to tell your story. I feel like it’s kind of silly.”

She added: “I haven’t honestly shared this openly too, as well, because I’ve always been scared of the judgement and definitely the embarrassment of the whole thing, period, and the skepticism and the cynical people and their opinions of what people would actually think. I’m in a place now where I’m a little bit more confident that I can be willing to share openly my thoughts and what I’ve been through.”

Recalling the start of the conservatorship, Britney said: “I was 25 when it started. I was extremely young. I remember a lot of my friends texting me and calling me, extremely close, and they wanted to see me.”

She then recalled: “There was a SWAT team in my home, three helicopters. I remember my mom’s best friend, and my two girlfriends, we had a sleepover the night before. They held me down on a gurney. Again, none of it made sense. Literally the extent of my ‘madness’ was playing chase with paparazzi, which is still to this day one of the most fun things I ever did about being famous. I don’t know what was so harmful about that.

“I remember my mom was sitting on the couch, and she said, ‘We heard people are coming here today to talk to you. We should probably go to a hotel or something.’ I never really understood what she meant. I didn’t believe her. Like, is a lawyer coming here? Who is coming here? Four hours later, there were over 200 paparazzi outside my house video-taping me through a window of an ambulance, holding me down on a gurney.”

Elsewhere in the lengthy voice note, she said that the conservatorship was “all basically set up,” calling it “pure abuse” and saying that “there was no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing.”

At the end of the voice note, Britney shared her reasons for sharing the message, saying: “I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human. I do feel victimised after these experiences and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it?

“If you’re a weird introvert oddball like me, who feels alone a lot of the time, and you needed to hear a story like this today so you don’t feel alone, know this: My life has been far from easy, and you’re not alone.”

Last Friday (August 26), Britney returned with Elton John collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’, her first new music since the conservatorship was terminated.