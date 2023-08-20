Britney Spears shares statement following Sam Asghari divorce

Britney Spears has shared a statement following her divorce from Sam Asghari.

It comes after it was reported that Asghari filed for a divorce from the pop star last week, citing “irreconcilable differences”, bringing their year-long marriage and six-year relationship to an end.

Posting a statement he said: “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears has since shared a message on Instagram yesterday (August 20). She said: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly. In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.”

She added: “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but [for] some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses.”

“I will be as strong as I can and do my best. And I’m actually doing pretty damn good. Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile.”

The couple met in 2016 on the set of Spears’ ‘Slumber Party’ music video and began dating shortly afterward. They announced their engagement in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

The marriage between the couple was Asghari’s first and Spears’ third. Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline – with whom she shares two children – between 2004 and 2007, and to Jason Alexander in 2004, though that was annulled in just 55 hours.

Following the news, Pink shared her support for Spears, changing a lyric in a song at one of her gigs.

Spears was famously released from her 13-year conservatorship in late 2021. Created by her father, Jamie Spears, the court-ordered conservatorship started in 2008 and led to the #FreeBritney movement.

In the time since her conservatorship ended, Spears has gone on to collaborate with Elton John on the song ‘Hold Me Closer’ – a reimagined version of his track ‘Tiny Dancer’. Most recently, she collaborated with Will.i.am on the club single ‘Mind Your Business’ last month.

Last month, Spears announced details of her long-awaited memoir titled The Woman In Me. “It’s coming, my story, on my terms… at last. Are you ready?” the pop star wrote in a post on social media.