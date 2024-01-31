Britney Spears teases new project titled ‘Sex & Diamonds’

Britney Spears has teased an upcoming project, seemingly titled ‘Sex & Diamonds’.

The pop icon took to her Instagram page last night (January 30) to tease fans with an upcoming announcement.

Sharing a video of herself dancing in her home wearing a sheer bodysuit, the singer kept details to a minimum, writing: “’Tease for new project coming up soon!!! SEX N DIAMONDS !!! PS swipe to see diamonds !!!’ she captioned the post.

The subsequent slide showed the clip of her dancing in front of a ring camera.

Britney Spears is working on something new!!!! “SEX N DIAMONDS” is coming!!!! #BritneySpearsSelfish pic.twitter.com/yrHSLde5To — #MindYourBusiness 🐶 (@britneyxytube) January 30, 2024

At time of writing, details on what the new project is set to be remain vague. Some fans have been quick to suggest that the post may relate to new music from Spears, however, this has been questioned by others as Spears recently declared that she will “never return to the music industry”.

The claim by the singer came after speculation arose in the New Year that she was joining forces with Charli XCX to work on a new album.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!!” she wrote. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!!”

Others have hinted that the announcement may relate to an upcoming fragrance set to be released by Spears – which would follow on from the multiple perfumes she has put out in previous years.

Currently, Spears’ Instagram account has been turned to private. She made the change shortly after using the platform to issue an apology to Justin Timberlake after “offending” him with her recent autobiography.

Titled The Woman In Me, the memoir saw her share some revelations about her personal life, career, family and 13-year conservatorship. In the 275-page book, she also spoke openly about her complicated relationship with singer Justin Timberlake – including admitting that she had an abortion while dating the former *NSYNC star.

“For me, it wasn’t a tragedy. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she wrote (via Sky News). “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it.”

She also described the abortion as “one of the most agonising things I have ever experienced in my life”.