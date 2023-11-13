Britney Spears thinks “girl crush” Taylor Swift is the “most iconic pop woman”

Britney Spears has praised Taylor Swift while reflecting on how the two met 20 years ago in a new social media post.

Yesterday (November 12), Spears took to Instagram to share two photos of her and Swift side-by-side. The first picture was taken when Swift met Spears backstage at the latter’s ‘Oops… I Dit It Again’ tour in 2003. The other was five years later after the then-19-year-old had released her debut self-titled album.

“This is way back when but kinda cool,” Spears wrote in the caption while reflecting on meeting the young star. “During my ‘Oops…’ Tour, I got a knock at my door. My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’”

She continued: “I was like, of course! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar. I was like wow wow she’s unbelievable! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She’s stunning! Girl crush.”

The Instagram post came days after Swift kicked off the international leg of her ‘Eras’ tour in Argentina. The singer had to reschedule the show due to weather issues, but once on stage, Swift live-debuted numerous songs from her latest album, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, including ‘Slut!’, ‘The Very First Night’ and ‘Labyrinth’.

Spears is currently celebrating the success of her first memoir The Woman In Me, which was published last month. In the book, the singer commented on numerous aspects of her life including her history-making pop career, infamous relationship with Justin Timberlake and the effects of the conservatorship she was unwillingly in between 2009 and 2021. The Woman In Me sold one million copies in its first weeks.

Days after releasing the book, Spears teased a follow-up to her record-setting memoir: “Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on !!! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready!” Britney also revealed that she “wrote a new song” that’s been dubbed ‘Hate You To Love Me’.

In other news, Saturday Night Live aired a skit making fun of the fact Britney Spears needed a second narrator for her audio version of The Woman In Me. Spears’ manager called SNL out for being “pathetic” and being “on life support” for airing the segment.

While on stage in Argentina, Swift also called out fans throwing things on stage at her, saying it “really freaks” her out and not to do it.