Britney Spears will not face charges over alleged battery against housekeeper

Britney Spears will not face charges over allegations of misdemeanor battery made by her housekeeper last month.

In August, it was reported that an employee of Spears’ called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department to allege that they were struck by the singer. Spears was then named a suspect in an investigation.

In a statement on Wednesday (September 1), the city’s District Attorney Erik Nasarenko stated that Spears would not face charges over the incident, in which the singer and her housekeeper allegedly got into an argument over the veterinary care of Spears’ dog.

“During the argument, Spears was alleged to have slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand,” the District Attorney’s office said. “The housekeeper indicated that the screen protector to the phone was damaged. The housekeeper had no visible injuries.”

Charges were not filed “based upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone”.

Spears’ lawyer Rosengart initially called the claim “sensational tabloid fodder”, and reiterated the sentiment in a new statement.

“If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all,” Rosengart said in a statement, per Vulture.

“Anyone can make an accusation but this should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future.”

Earlier this week, Rosengart urged the immediate removal of Britney’s father Jamie from her conservatorship, alleging in a supplemental petition that Jamie is “bartering” his exit from the arrangement in exchange for $2million in payments.

“Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” the petition reads.

Jamie Spears, who effectively said in court documents in August that he intends to step down as Britney’s co-conservator, has yet to respond to the claims.

The next court hearing in the legal battle over Britney’s conservatorship is scheduled for September 29.