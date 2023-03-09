New docu-series ‘Britpop: The Music That Changed Britain’ celebrates genre’s 30th anniversary

A new four-part series Britpop: The Music That Changed Britain will kick off this weekend to celebrate the genre’s 30th anniversary.

The series will document the story of the integral British genre from start to finish. There will be “exclusive new interviews with the key players”, who will tell “fascinating behind-the-scenes stories”, and a “rare and unseen archive of all the era’s big names”.

The first episode tells the story of Britpop’s rise to fame and the infamous rivalries between Blur, Oasis, Suede and Elastica. Some pivotal artists featured include Alex James and Dave Rowntree of Blur who’ll talk about their “disastrous” early tour and creating their classic ‘Parklife’ album.

Also, we’ll see Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher talk in rarely-seen archived interview footage from the early days of their career. This sets up well for the second episode’s deep dive into the Oasis vs Blur chart battle and feud.

The new four-part series Britpop: The Music That Changed Britain will be premiering on Sunday (March 12) at 9pm on Channel 5 in the UK.

Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn have buried the hatchet at least, with the former offering to sprinkle some more “Northern magic” on new Gorillaz material following previous collaborations.

In other news, Noel Gallagher recently revealed that he would “never say never” to an Oasis reunion. The band have been remained split since 2009. Noel, meanwhile, is gearing up to release his new album ‘Council Skies‘ with the High Flying Birds on June 2, having recently shared the Robert Smith remix of the single ‘Pretty Boy‘.

Also, Blur are set to head out on upcoming reunion tour, starting with two nights in Wembley Stadium. Other shows include Italy‘s Lucca Summer Festival, Dublin’s Malahide Castle, Øya in Norway and France’s Beauregard Festival.