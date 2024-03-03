BRIT Awards 2024: Fans react to Green Day being called “the American Busted”

BRITs viewers have been sharing their thoughts on Green Day being labelled “the American Busted” by host Roman Kemp.

Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool attended last night’s ceremony (March 2) to present Jungle with the Group Of The Year award. To introduce the pair, Kemp – who presented the show alongside Maya Jama and Clara Amfo – called them “two genuine rock gods”.

Kemp continued: “They’ve sold 75million records and released 14 albums – they’re very much the American Busted. Please welcome, from Green Day, it’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool.”

But many viewers were quick to question the host’s comparison to the ’00s pop-punk group. “Green Day as the American Busted?” wrote BBC journalist Alex Taylor on X/Twitter.

“A) That’s utterly laughable to anyone who vaguely listens to music, let alone Green Day… if anything, Busted rode the waves of Blink-182 to mask their bubblegum pop B) Not everything needs to be made spoon-fed relative to Britain 🙄 #BRITs.”

He added: “Should say there’s nothing wrong with Busted, nor bubblegum pop, but they were not political, socially aware or the ongoing leaders of a US pop-punk scene like Green Day, who are still headlining festivals after 30 years COMPARISONS MATTER #BRITs.”

Should say there's nothing wrong with Busted, nor bubblegum pop, but they were not political, socially aware or the ongoing leaders of a US pop-punk scene like Green Day, who are still headlining festivals after 30 years COMPARISONS MATTER #BRITs — Alex Taylor (@Tayloredword) March 2, 2024

Another viewer said: “I think Green Day being called ‘the American Busted’ might be the most insulting thing I’ve ever heard. Ever. #BritAwards.” Someone else commented: “Who is writing this script? Green Day the American Busted. Am I really THAT old?! #BRITs.”

Elsewhere, a fan commented: “Assuming that whoever wrote the #brits script meant for the ‘Green Day are the American Busted’ line to be delivered as a joke, but it did not land that way. 😬😬😬.”

One X/Twitter user said the comparison between the two groups was “illegal” while another called it “such a slap in the face”. “Yeah. In the early 90s, Green Day aspired to be the ‘American Busted’,” a third wrote.

Someone added that “Green Day must be insulted” by the line, with another writing: “Green Day have been around since 1987, Busted were formed in 2000.”

See a selection of reactions below.

Green Day have just been described as “the American Busted”. What in the actual name of fuck 😭😭😭😭 #BritAwards — 🌟 (@sherieamore1) March 2, 2024

Did he just call Green Day the American Busted #BritAwards pic.twitter.com/iWH3sG3xoK — EMMANUELLA (@emmanuelllllla) March 2, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA GREEN DAY HAVE JUST BEEN DESCRIBED AS THE "AMERICAN BUSTED"

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#BritAwards pic.twitter.com/CqnyT6lJSv — Sunraged, Thane of Liverpool (@Sunraged) March 2, 2024

did i just hear roman kemp call Green Day the American version of BUSTED????? i would SUE #BritAwards — charlie🫶🏼🪩 (@abefr0man_) March 2, 2024

No way were Green Day described as the American Busted 😂 — bradley. (@bradleyyyshea) March 2, 2024

Green Day apparently described by some whopper at the Brit awards as “the American Busted” Outrageous — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) March 2, 2024

I think Green Day being called “the American Busted” might be the most insulting thing I’ve ever heard. Ever. #BritAwards — Mr Jones (@Mrjonesraps) March 2, 2024

did Roman just call Green Day “the American Busted”…?! — jess ✨ (@quellajesska) March 2, 2024

Green Day being described as the “American Busted” what 💀 #brits — Nicole! 2.0 (@mademetoxic) March 2, 2024

did the Brit’s really call Green Day the “American busted” 😭😭😭 — 🖤💜 arthur loves jbh💜🖤 (@hosslerday182) March 3, 2024

Calling Green Day the American Busted is WILD. #BRITS — Joao (@LikeSchwow) March 2, 2024

Green day being introduced as the " American Busted " is seriously insulting man 🤣 #BRITs — RyZe (@Rysenberg2) March 2, 2024

The cheek of Roman Kemp to joke dismissively that Green Day are just the American Busted! He wouldn't even be on that stage if his mum and dad weren't members of Spandau Ballet and Wham! Nepo babies are just the bane of the music industry. #BritAwards #BRITs #BRITs2024 — Division Order (@divisionorderuk) March 3, 2024

‘The American busted’ is genuinely offensive to Green Day sorry but never make that comparison again #BRITs — 🇱🇹 (@agneponx) March 2, 2024

Who is writing this script? Green Day the american Busted. Am I really THAT old?! #BRITs — Max (@MXNHLLNKMP) March 2, 2024

Don't ever compare Green Day and Busted again Brit Awards. — SaintlyCrown501 (@SaintlyCrown501) March 2, 2024

Announcing Green Day – international Rock royalty – as the American Busted is absolutely disgusting. WTF was that about? #TheBrits — Peter Elson (@PeterElson1983) March 2, 2024

No offence to Busted, because I do love them, but Green Day are NOT the American Busted. Busted wish they were Green Day…#theBRITs — Keita 🍂🌻 (@Keita_MTX) March 2, 2024

well this is dire . More fun to be had at an autopsy . Green Day = American Busted !? wtaf !?#BritAwards — BZSM1TH (@BazingaSmth) March 2, 2024

Assuming that whoever wrote the #brits script meant for the “Green Day are the American Busted” line

to be delivered as a joke, but it did not land that way. 😬😬😬 — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) March 2, 2024

I still have a temperature but surely I didn’t just hear that Green Day are the American Busted #BRITs — Bec (@becca_9_) March 2, 2024

they did not just refer to green day as the American busted that is such a slap in the face lmao — Rachel! ⎕ (@hernameiseileen) March 2, 2024

Roman Kemp did not just refer to Green Day as 'very much the American busted' Surely#thebrits — Dean (@Dr_DeanS) March 2, 2024

Roman Kemp calling Green Day “the American Busted”, oh good lord. — Mike (@MichaelIsteed) March 2, 2024

#thebrits I'm sorry did Roman just say the AMERICAN BUSTED for introducing GREEN DAY?!!! — georgiaaaaa 🖤 (@geejabbie) March 2, 2024

Does Roman Kemp really think Green Day are an American version of Busted. He can't really mean this can he?? #brits #romankemp — chiliosp (@chiliosp) March 3, 2024

I turned off in disgust after Roman Kemp called Green Day the American Busted — Pete (@hopsandhoops) March 2, 2024

Did Roman REALLY just call Green Day "The American Busted"?!?! Jesus wept. #thebrits — WilksyofWilkshire (@MrsWilksy) March 2, 2024

Yeah. In the early 90s, Green Day aspired to be the "American Busted" #BRITs #BritAwards — Ollie Hand (@OllieHand) March 2, 2024

The American busted #BritAwards #BRITs whoever wrote that green day must be insulted — Warren (@wladd73) March 2, 2024

roman kemp just introduced green day as the american busted, i’m so embarrassed — emma 🥀 (@ladymacbcth) March 2, 2024

Ok just found out @romankemp has called @GreenDay America's @Busted….. Ermmmmm Did your pop star father not teach you anything?? Green Day have been around since 1987, Busted were formed in 2000….. let that sink in idiot. pic.twitter.com/8YBz4LXoEM — Phillipa Yarrow (Phill/Piper) (@P1P3R13) March 2, 2024

@romankemp did u actually say that green day are the American busted you really need to have a word with yourself — laura (@laura85530321) March 3, 2024

Green day – the American busted! That’s a kick in the cunt for them #BRITs — OldCrow.cc (@The_OldCrow) March 2, 2024

Oh and also mentioned green day are the American Busted 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Brits so happy McFly and Busted got at least mentioned a bit tonight haha they are the best bands on this planet 🫶🏻 — Ophelia (@OpheliaMCFLY_GD) March 2, 2024

COMPARING GREEN DAY TO BUSTED ROMAN SHAME ON YOU 😬😭😭😭#BritAwards — Joe Wright (@joeywright711) March 2, 2024

That's quite the comparison! Green Day being labeled as the "American Busted" is certainly an unexpected twist.#BritAwards pic.twitter.com/c9YZ0WmTrB — Tasmia Sandal (@TasmiaSandal) March 2, 2024

Green Day introduced as very much the American Busted. Oh dear. #BritAwards — David Freeman (@davidbfreeman) March 2, 2024

did he just call green day the american version of busted? i-? — Alessa (@glitterfulspace) March 2, 2024

Love me a bit of busted but green day are in a different league and they just got insulted with that comment #BritAwards — Cat (@PrettyVenomxx) March 2, 2024

Roman calling green day the american busted no sir just no they're legends end of and it is the jonas brothers that are american busted not green day…who is writing the autoque needs educating defo gen z for sure…#BritAwards — #BLACKPINK 🖤💗 21/5/19 (@lightbebe2020) March 2, 2024

Roman said green day and busted in the same sentance. He said green day are a American busted 😂 — Jade (@ThatJade94) March 2, 2024

Calling Green Day the American Busted deserves a massive punch!! — Tom (@Sprints4Signs) March 2, 2024

Busted – comprised of Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne – won two BRIT Awards in 2004: Best British Breakthrough Act and Best Pop Act. They were also nominated in the British Group category that year, but lost out to The Darkness.

In 2006, Green Day won the International Group and International Album (‘American Idiot’) statues. The trio are set to embark on a huge stadium tour this year in support of their Number One album ‘Saviors’. They’ll play a show at London’s Wembley Stadium as part of the UK leg.

Meanwhile, last night’s BRITs saw Raye pick up a record-breaking six awards, including the previously announced Songwriter Of The Year prize. No artist had won more than four BRITs in any one year before, with Adele, Harry Styles and Blur each achieving this feat previously.

Kylie Minogue, who picked up this year’s BRITs Global Icon award, closed the show by performing a medley of hits such as ‘Padam Padam’ and ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’.

Earlier in the evening, Bring Me The Horizon delivered a sweary acceptance speech after winning Best Alternative/Rock Act.

“We really don’t know what to say because we really didn’t think we’d be winning this at all,” said frontman Oli Sykes. “Cheers to the BRITs for making the voting system so complicated that only our fans could be arsed.”

You can see the full list of winners here.

Check back at NME for interviews, news and more from the BRIT Awards 2024.