BRITs viewers left confused as Mo Gilligan introduces “Sam Capaldi”

Viewers of the BRIT Awards 2023 have shared their confusion after host Mo Gilligan appeared to begin introducing the wrong performer.

This year’s ceremony is taking place at London’s The O2 tonight (February 11), with Gilligan returning to helm the event.

Before Capaldi took to the stage, the host asked the audience to welcome to the stage “Sam Capaldi”. Lewis Capaldi then took to the stage to perform his single ‘Forget Me’.

Immediately after, viewers began sharing their confusion on Twitter. “Sam Capaldi,” one wrote, alongside an emoji with an eyebrow raised. “Who the frick is Sam Capaldi?” Asked another. “Glad the #Brits2023 is living up to its messy status. Never change babe.”

sam capaldi 🤨 — kelly (@sushiforkelly) February 11, 2023

Who the frick is Sam Capaldi? Glad the #Brits2023 is living up to its messy status. Never change babe. — Lucy (@Loobeeloo1980) February 11, 2023

“My 3 favourite Capaldis are: Peter, Jim and Sam,” another Twitter user joked.

My 3 favourite Capaldi’s are: Peter, Jim and Sam #BRITs — JC (@0161Jimmy) February 11, 2023

See more reactions below.

Did he say Sam capaldi??😭 Or am I imagining things?😭 — cat ❄️🦋 (@pancakesfor28_) February 11, 2023

My heads spinning… sam capaldi #brits — Corinna (@CorinnaGomm) February 11, 2023

“Sam Capaldi” – I’m a 50+ viewer and even I know that’s Lewis Capaldi #BRITs — Steve Coats-Dennis (@blondsteve) February 11, 2023

After Capaldi’s performance, Gilligan acknowledged the mistake. “I have to apologise I did call him Sam,” he said. “It just goes to show how strong the drinks are at the BRITs.”

So far tonight at the BRITs 2023, Harry Styles kicked things off with a sparkling performance of ‘As It Was’ before collecting Pop/R&B Act and Artist Of The Year. Wet Leg have also won Best New Artist – and recited Alex Turner’s infamous 2014 BRITs acceptance speech – and made their debut appearance at the ceremony backed by Morris dancers and a giant owl.

Other performances tonight will come from Cat Burns, Stormzy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Lizzo, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

Keep checking back to NME.com for all of the action from the BRIT Awards 2023 as it happens here.