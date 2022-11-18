Brockhampton say goodbye with new album ‘TM’, announce live-streamed final performance

Brockhampton have bid their fans farewell by releasing eighth and final album ‘TM’, the day after their seventh album ‘The Family’ – largely helmed by bandleader Kevin Abstract – arrived.

When ‘The Family’ arrived yesterday (November 17), Abstract revealed that a new album titled ‘TM’ would soon follow. Described in a press release as a “parting gift” to fans, the 11-track album is now available to stream.

‘TM’ consists of songs that the hip-hop collective began working on during a two-week trip to Ojai in California last year, but were never finished. The group’s Matt Champion later took on the role of executive producer for the album and completed it.

The new album arrives alongside a video for the song ‘New Shoes’, directed by Champion and Onda, which you can watch below.

‘TM’ and ‘The Family’ arrive after Abstract confirmed last month that the band’s final album was on the way. It came after the band announced their breakup earlier in the year amid what were billed as the group’s final performances, at Coachella 2022 in April.

Brockhampton have now announced their actual last performance – a live-streamed gig at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday (November 19). The concert will be broadcast via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and limited tickets for the performance will be available on site from 4pm local time. See details below:

Alongside the announcement of ‘TM’, Abstract – real name Clifford Ian Simpson – shared a statement reflecting on his time in Brockhampton and his bandmates. “Everyone took a risk. We found each other and planted out own trees. I had a vision when I posted, but the way it would end up not only changing my life but having an impact on the culture we grew up on? Thank you.”

Previous album ‘The Family’ was recorded earlier this year with members Abstract, Romil Hemnani and Bearface contributing. Boylife executive produced the record, along with Bearface.