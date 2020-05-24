Brockhampton share three new songs including Ryan Beatty collaboration

Brockhampton have shared three new songs: listen to ‘I.F.L’, ‘downside’ and ‘baby bull’ below.

The tracks are the latest in a host of new material dropped every week by the band.

While in quarantine, the band have started a new semi-secret Twitch radio show called Technical Difficulties Radio. Every Friday on the show they drop new, unreleased material.

The US rap group recently confirmed they’re working on two new albums for release this year but would share songs not set to feature on either record each week.

At the start of the month the band made their comeback with the double release of ‘N.S.T.’ and ‘Things Can’t Stay The Same’, which they then followed up last week with another two songs: ‘M.O.B’ and ‘Twisted’.

Those four previously shared songs have now been removed from YouTube but the band are still sharing new material every week. Listen to the three new tracks, which feature regular Brockhampton collaborator Ryan Beatty, below.

The band’s new series of songs are their first since the release of last year’s ‘Ginger’ album. Reviewing ‘Ginger’, NME wrote: “The boyband’s fifth album is short on potential hits but sees them move past the intense, dogged emotion of predecessor ‘Iridescence’, proving they’re built for distance.

“[It’s] an album that resets Brockhampton’s compass and sees them straying away from the danger of implosion that ‘Iridescence’ seemed to suggest.”

Brockhampton were set to bring ‘Ginger’ to the UK for a summer tour, including two nights at Brixton Academy in London, this year. The tour has now been rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

See every gig, festival and tour date affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on NME here.