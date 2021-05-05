Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract reveals he’ll release a solo album this year

Kevin Abstract has revealed plans to release a new solo album this year.
Abstract’s latest record ‘Arizona Baby’ arrived back in 2019, following on from ‘MTV1987’ (2014) and ‘American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story’ (2016). Last month, his group Brockhampton released their sixth LP ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’.
With the band set to release their seventh and “last” album in 2021, Abstract took to Twitter yesterday (May 4) to confirm that he also has a full-length solo project in the works.
“Releasing my next solo album this year,” he told his followers. You can see that tweet below.
Releasing my next solo album this year
— kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) May 4, 2021
No further details on the record – such as a title, release date or tracklist – have been shared as of yet.
Back in March, Abstract tweeted to confirm that ‘Roadrunner…’ and its upcoming follow-up would be Brockhampton’s final two albums. It came after he said that he was “tired” of the group being labelled as a boyband earlier that same month.
Although it appears that Brockhampton will be coming to an end, the band has committed to a run of UK tour dates in early 2022. They’ll take to the stage in Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester, London and other cities throughout January and February.
In a three-star review, NME wrote of the latest album: “While ‘Roadrunner’ doesn’t provide party-starting hits tailor-made for when the clubs re-open, Brockhampton remains a vehicle for its sprawling cast of members to interrogate and overcome their darkest thoughts as one, and it’s a welcome reminder that you can tackle anything if you do it together.”