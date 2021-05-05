Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract reveals he’ll release a solo album this year

Kevin Abstract has revealed plans to release a new solo album this year.

Abstract’s latest record ‘Arizona Baby’ arrived back in 2019, following on from ‘MTV1987’ (2014) and ‘American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story’ (2016). Last month, his group Brockhampton released their sixth LP ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’.

“Releasing my next solo album this year,” he told his followers. You can see that tweet below.

With the band set to release their seventh and “last” album in 2021 , Abstract took to Twitter yesterday (May 4) to confirm that he also has a full-length solo project in the works.

No further details on the record – such as a title, release date or tracklist – have been shared as of yet.

Back in March, Abstract tweeted to confirm that ‘Roadrunner…’ and its upcoming follow-up would be Brockhampton’s final two albums. It came after he said that he was “tired” of the group being labelled as a boyband earlier that same month.

Although it appears that Brockhampton will be coming to an end, the band has committed to a run of UK tour dates in early 2022. They’ll take to the stage in Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester, London and other cities throughout January and February.

In a three-star review, NME wrote of the latest album: “While ‘Roadrunner’ doesn’t provide party-starting hits tailor-made for when the clubs re-open, Brockhampton remains a vehicle for its sprawling cast of members to interrogate and overcome their darkest thoughts as one, and it’s a welcome reminder that you can tackle anything if you do it together.”