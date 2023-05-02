The Dingoes frontman Broderick Smith has died, aged 75

Legendary Australian musician Broderick Smith has died. He was 75.

The news was announced via his official Facebook account and website on Monday night (May 1). According to his website, he died “peacefully at home” on April 30. Further information has yet to be announced.

His son, Ambrose Kenny-Smith – member of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – said in a press statement, per ABC News: “Hope you finally find the holy grail of harmonica tones wherever you are. I love you so much. I am lost without you but the show must go on. Goodbye for now you beautiful lil weirdo wombat.”

Broderick Smith was born in England 1948, but moved with his family to Australia as a kid. Smith first began experimenting with music as a teenager, playing in several bands at the age of 14.

Smith joined the Adderley Smith Blues Band in 1966 but left in 1968 after being drafted to serve two years of national service. Upon completing his national service, Smith formed Sundown in 1970 and Carson in 1972.

He then formed The Dingoes, taking on the role of frontman in 1973 and released their debut album the following year. He released his debut solo album in 1984 after touring the world with The Dingoes.

Broderick Smith and The Dingoes were inducted into the ARIA hall of fame in 2009. In 2013, Smith narrated King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s spoken word album ‘Eyes Like The Sky’.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard wrote on Instagram of Smith’s passing: “An Australian icon and massive inspiration on our band from the very start. Our rock and roll father who we admired through his music, songwriting and unbelievable charisma.”

The band continued: “We were privileged to write, record and perform songs from Eyes Like The Sky with Brod. He commanded every audience in front of him. He was warm, sincere and had the sharpest of wits.”