BRONSON shares apocalyptic new music video for ‘HEART ATTACK’

BRONSON, the new collaboration between ODESZA & Golden Features, have shared an apocalyptic new 3D animated music video for their single ‘HEART ATTACK’ featuring lau.ra.

The stunning video, directed by Balázs Simon with a lengthy credits list, sees a hooded figure in a greyscale world fight against a hellish wind as it slowly corrodes them into light. Watch it below:

Advertisement

It’s the first official music video from the new collaborative pair since they released their debut double A side single back in April, which also featured ‘VAULTS’. That song received a hypnotic visualiser instead, as the camera perpetually zooms toward BRONSON’s boltcutter logo.

Per a press statement, ‘Vaults’ was one of the first songs the pair worked on together.

“…It acted as a cornerstone to the overall sound design and aesthetic of the album. The track really proved a departure from each artist’s own respective styles and set a definitive change in direction for the Bronson project. We knew we had something special here and it served as a guiding light for the rest of the record,” they said.

BRONSON will release their self-titled debut album on July 17 this year. It’s set to feature appearances from some of electronic music’s biggest acts, including Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Gallant.

The new songs released to date mark Golden Features’ first release since his 2019 joint EP with The Presets, ‘Raka’, and the first release of ODESZA’s since their 2017 album ‘A Moment Apart’.