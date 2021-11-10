Broods announce 2022 Australia and New Zealand tour

New Zealand sibling duo Broods have announced a tour of both their home country and Australia, set for next year.

Broods will kick off their tour in Wellington in late February, before heading over to Australia to perform in Perth on March 4. They’ll then return to New Zealand to perform shows in Christchurch and Auckland.

Finally, they’ll wrap up the tour by performing shows in Brisbane and Sydney, before finishing at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on March 31.

The announcement of the tour comes alongside details around their forthcoming new album, ‘Space Island’, which is due for release on February 18 2022 and set to feature contributions from Tove Lo. They’ve also dropped new single ‘Heartbreak’ which you can listen to below:

‘Heartbreak’ is the second song the duo have released from ‘Space Island’, having dropped previous single ‘Piece Of My Mind’ back in September.

Broods have been keeping busy outside of their own music, having collaborated on two tracks from Flight Facilities‘ forthcoming album, ‘Forever’. Just last week, they released their joint track with Kito, ‘Locked On You’, which appears on the latter’s new EP.

Tickets for Broods’ 2022 tour go on sale at 11am AEDT on Tuesday, November 16 via their official website.

Broods’ 2022 Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

26 – Wellington, Lacuna

MARCH

4 – Perth, Factory Summer

11 – Christchurch, Town Hall

12 – Auckland, Auckland Arts Festival

23 – Brisbane, The Triffid

25 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

31 – Melbourne, 170 Russell