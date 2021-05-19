Broth Records announce first instalment of new gig series, Soup Kitchen

Broth Records, the new independent label headed by ex-Gang of Youths guitarist Joji Malani, have announced the first iteration of their upcoming live music showcase series, Soup Kitchen.

The series will partially act as a roster showcase, providing an opportunity for Broth artists to perform together, and will also serve to highlight emerging, unsigned talent.

The first instalment of the series will take place on June 9 at the Great Club in Marrickville, and will be headlined by Broth’s debut signing, Coconut Cream. The band’s single ‘Your Drug on Computers’ arrived last month as the first official release by the label.

Other artists performing on June 9 will be fellow Broth act Meteor Infant – the project of singer-songwriter Liam Keenan – and electronic duo 700 Feel, who’ll be delivering a DJ set. Entry is free, but registration is required due to venue capacity limits – you can register here.

Malani announced the launch of Broth Records back in April. Alongside the signing of Coconut Cream and Meteor Infant, the musician also confirmed his forthcoming solo project would be released through the label.

Upon revealing the project, Malani shared his aspirations for the Broth Records roster, saying the label will be dedicated to “the Australian art that [he] see[s] and want[s] to see more of.”

“[It will be] diverse in race and gender, yet strong in identity,” he said.

Coconut Cream’s ‘Your Drug on Computers’ arrived the same month – the first taste of their forthcoming EP, produced by Middle Kids‘ Tim Fitz.