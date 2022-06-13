Bruce Dickinson wants Iron Maiden to “replace” him if he is unable to sing anymore

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has said that he wants the band to replace him if he finds that he can’t sing anymore.

In a new interview, Dickinson also said that he would want a say in choosing his replacement.

He told the Daily Star‘s Wired column:”If tomorrow I don’t feel able to sing more than four songs a night, I’d like the guys to continue and I should be able to choose my replacement. I would stick my head in from time to time and the other singer would do the rest.”

“When you look at Keith Richards, who suffers from arthritis, he’s not on top form every night but he’s supported by other guitarists. It’s The Rolling Stones. I don’t think it upsets anyone. In any case, everything I’ve said isn’t going to happen.”

He also dismissed the idea of following ABBA‘s lead and using hologram replicas if it came down to it.

“That’s hell on earth. I really don’t understand the point of it,” Dickinson added.

The band performed at Download Festival over the weekend, performing tracks from their new album ‘Senjutsu’ along with classic hits from their back catalogue.

Meanwhile, a runway at East Midlands airport was closed and flights diverted this weekend due to a fan filming Download Festival with a drone.

Statements from the airport, Leicestershire Police and the festival said that drones used to film the rock festival led to the delays and one runway being closed.

“It beggars belief that someone would do this,” the airport’s managing director Clare James said. “It’s a criminal offence, it is very inconvenient for passengers, it costs thousands of pounds for cargo carriers but most of all it is a flight safety risk.

“We have detection equipment here, we are working with police, so my message to whoever is doing this is just stop or face prosecution.”